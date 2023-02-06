Fayetteville Public Library calls for community art projects celebrating banned books

The library is looking for original, two-dimensional art that represents a banned or challenged book or author.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Public Library (FPL) is again seeking community-created content for an art project that will celebrate Banned Books Week. The library is looking for original, two-dimensional art that represents a banned or challenged book or author.

Select library staff and the library’s art committee will select five designs to feature on a pack of trading cards that will be printed and distributed for free to library patrons during Banned Books Week.

The deadline for submissions is August 15, and the selected artists will be given $100 as well as have their art displayed on the trading cards, inside the library, and on T-shirts that will be available for purchase.

Banned Books Week is a national yearly celebration of the freedom to read; it highlights works that have been banned or challenged in schools, libraries, and communities.

FPL will host a ceremony at the start of the week where the chosen art will be unveiled.

“As Arkansas libraries come under fire for curating a diverse collection of books, we cannot stress enough the importance of Banned Books Week,” said Jim Curry, a youth librarian at FPL. “Bringing back this community art project creates a necessary dialogue to decry censorship and learn of experiences other than our own.”

To enter a submission and for more information, visit the FPL website to review, or send an email to bannedbooks@faylib.org with any additional questions.

