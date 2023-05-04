Fayetteville High School students hold protest for gun reform

On April 5th many students across the country spent part of the day taking a stand against gun violence in America.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Wednesday afternoon several students walked out during their lunch period to protest gun violence and advocate for more gun control.

"Every single week we hear another story of another school being shot up and we are tired. We the people are demanding action. We want gun reform now. We are tired of living our school lives in fear. We are here to learn ... all with the thought that this might be the day we all die," said Sabrina Jennen, senior at Fayetteville High School.

In light of the deadly school shooting that happened recently in Nashville, Wednesday's peaceful protest happened at schools across the nation. April 5th is also near the anniversary of the columbine high school shooting that happened in 1999.

"My little brother is 12 years old, and he fears for his life every day going to school because something might happen to him," said Robyn Anger, a Fayetteville High School freshman.

According to the national group Students Demand Action, gun violence is the leading cause of death for American children and teens. Students say they want lawmakers to change real issues in the state.

"Our government has overlooked this hundred of times and has done nothing about it," Anger said.

"It is easier to get a gun than it is to get access to gender-affirming health care, and it is easier to get a gun than it is to get ADHD medication... It is easier for Arkansans to fall victim to gun violence than to get their next meal. I think those are real issues that they are not facing," Jennen explained.

Alan Wilbourn with Fayetteville schools says the district does not have an official comment on today's walkout, but he does say that these students were exercising their first amendment right to freedom of speech.

