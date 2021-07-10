Face masks now optional for all Rogers students and staff

The change goes into effect Friday, Oct. 8.

ROGERS, Ark. — Due to the lower number of active COVID-19 cases, the Rogers School District has now made face coverings optional for all students, teachers and staff.

On Sept. 21, the Rogers Board of Education voted that the district can make face masks optional for students, teachers and staff grades Pre-K through 6th if the 14-day period calculated by the ACHI falls into the yellow zone.

The yellow zone is reached when there are 20-29 COVID-19 infections per 10,000 residents of the Rogers School District, and the school district now falls under that category.

This goes into effect Friday, Oct. 8.

In early August of 2021, the school board passed a 30-day mandate that required face masks for all students, teachers and staff.