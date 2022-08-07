Farmington School District adds new security technology

Farmington Schools are adding Verkada cameras that record 24/7 and have infrared sensors that measure chemicals in the air and noise levels.

FARMINGTON, Arkansas — The Farmington School District is adding a new camera security system to its high school campus.

The Verkada cameras not only record 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but they also have infrared sensors that can tell if too many people are gathered in one area or if chemicals are in the air. It can also monitor noise levels.

The cameras were approved by the school board and are currently being installed.

They have face and vehicle recognition and can detect if a person is wearing a specific clothing description and follow them throughout the school.

"We feel like it will be here the first of August our students come by the 15th. We should have it up and rolling by then," said Farmington High School Principal Jon Purifoy.

The school will receive 180 cameras in this system, costing a little over $400,000.

