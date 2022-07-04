Bentonville West Robotics Club taking love for building to world competition

Bentonville West students are ready to show off their robotic skills on the world stage.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Education is constantly evolving - from how kids learn to what they're learning. Technology has become a cornerstone driving that change, including building robots in classrooms. Now, a group of Bentonville West students is taking their passion for robotics to the world stage.

Bentonville West Robotics Coach Clint Holderby believes he's preparing his students for jobs that haven't been invented yet.

"Our kids, the steps that they're doing right now, are the things that are going to drive the future of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and STEM education," Holderby said"

His students aren't just building for fun. They're building for the most prominent robotics competition in the world.

"When I saw worlds, I mean it! Last year there were 72 different countries represented in the VEX online competition," Holderby told 5NEWS.

While a win would be great, getting there is already an accomplishment.

"It's a coach's dream. You think of that top athlete, how they come in, you know, they're always practicing before school and after school. That's exactly what my students do," Holderby said. "This is an opportunity for them to showcase their skills that people don't normally get to see. "

2022 will mark the fourth time the Bentonville West Robotics Club has appeared in the world's robotic competition. This year's event is happening in May in Dallas, Texas.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.