Department of Education, lawmakers discuss teacher shortage

The Department of Education presented an emergency proposal to potentially help solve the state's teacher shortage— but lawmakers are not convinced by the plan yet.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Education presented an emergency proposal that they believe could potentially help solve the state's teacher shortage.

However, lawmakers weren't entirely convinced that the ADE's plan would work.

The proposed emergency rules would allow school districts to immediately hire qualified teachers who hold a provisional license.

Education leaders have emphasized the severity of the teacher shortage.

"The emergency that the state is suffering from is a severe teacher shortage," said Lori Freno, general counsel for the Arkansas Department of Education.

In the executive subcommittee meeting on Thursday, Freno opened with the proposed emergency rules, which would allow candidates an up to 3-year provisional license.

Those who don't pass the state-mandated test would need a bachelor's degree and a minimum of 18 hours of college credit in the area they desire to teach.

Lawmakers on the legislative council, such as Senator Jimmy Hickey, pressed for more data and analysis.

"Give me the number. You said there's a severe teacher shortage, tell me where those are at and what those are across the state," Senator Hickey said.

ADE was unable to provide the definitive numbers requested, but Secretary Key explained that every district has its own human resources system.

He added that ADE also doesn't usually get information about staffing at schools until the school year ends.

"A lot of data they were asking for was real-time [and] right now and we don't don't have a system that collects that," Key explained.

While the department said the proposal could solve the ongoing issue of a teacher shortage, lawmakers closely examined the idea of allowing teachers to obtain a temporary license to teach.

"We got an individual who can't pass a test that we are going to put in the classroom and we require our students to pass a test before they can continue on," Senator Hickey said.

After much scrutiny, ADE ultimately pulled its proposed emergency rule on Thursday.

Leaders said that they will work on a permanent promulgation process where questions can be addressed.