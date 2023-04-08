Taking a closer look at the impacts of school uniforms

School uniforms are a part of many families' back-to-school shopping lists— we took a look at the debate over whether uniforms actually help or hurt students.

ARKANSAS, USA — Among the things on many families' shopping lists as they head back to school are uniforms— but not every family supports the mandatory wardrobe.

Some parents believe it doesn't solve the problem it was intended to, while others like Leticia Barnes said it's convenient and inexpensive.

"I get piece by piece. So like now, I'm picking up like five shirts, five pair of pants, and that's gonna get them started for school. I love uniforms," Barnes said.

Barnes made a quick stop at "Looking Good" in Pine Bluff, one of the few locally owned stores in the state that still sells school uniform clothes.

She said that the inexpensive look is not only convenient for her pockets, but as a social worker, she thinks it's good for the school environment.

"It gives us a more, I guess, level look around the entire school, you know, you don't have to worry about the bullying and different things, different aspects," Barnes described.

The debate over uniforms has been a long one in Pine Bluff, as Joni Robinson recalls the year her school made the switch.

"Chapel was the first to do it. We started wearing uniforms in '99. I was in fifth grade," Robinson recalled.

Robinson said the change meant the ritual of going back-to-school shopping and putting clothes on layaway was no more.

"The main point that was presented to us was to decrease gang activity. The second point was having to do with lower income families and just making it fair, because certain kids were getting picked on," Robinson said.

While many claim that uniforms help level the playing field for students, Robinson points out that wasn't necessarily the case.

"What do you mean "leveling the playing field" when it comes to education? You still have different type of test scores, the households that people come from is a very huge factor, what kids are going through in their personal life, uniforms can't solve those types of things," Robinson added.

It's a decades-old argument that has not only financial implications but emotional as well.

According to Howard Turney, who is Social Work Professor at UA Little Rock, there are pros and cons to uniforms.

He explained that while they can help make everyone appear the same, strict uniform rules can still make some kids feel self-conscious among their peers, especially during a time when many kids are seeing changes within their bodies.

"They're growing and they're uncomfortable with their appearance. So it's important for them to feel comfortable in the learning environment. And that's what I think we should think about is how do they feel most comfortable," Turney said.

Turney added that the discussion and decision over wearing uniforms should always consider the community's long-term impact— including things like looking at the culture of a school and the socialization among the children.

"If you just make an edict that all children have to wear uniforms, without including the parents and the children in the discussion. I think that's where you're going to find the most amount of conflict among the population that we're serving," Turney said.

Robinson agreed with Turney's sentiments.

"I just hope that the parents have input and that the decision isn't just in this one season, you know, that they think about the totality of you know, the consequences of it as well as the benefit," Robinson said.

But for some parents, the decision to wear uniforms is simple— especially now that many have become accustomed to it.

"Maybe me mid-September. You know, I might pick up a few more. A few more items," Barnes said. "Get them started and hey, we ready for school."