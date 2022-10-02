Community School of Arts in Fort Smith receives a 750k grant

The Mabee Foundation gave the Community School of Arts a $750,000 grant to build a new 40, 000 square foot facility in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Community School of the Arts in Fort Smith received a $750,000 grant from the Mabee Foundation to build a new facility.

The Center for the Creative Arts will house arts programs for young children through high school students and even adults. The center will also be home to the Institute for the Creative Arts which offers specialized programs for high school students in grades nine through 12.

The Institute will give students access to six major program areas including School of Cinematic Arts, School of Culinary Arts, School of Music, School of Dance, School of Dramatic Arts, and School of Art & Design. The facility will feature classrooms, teaching studios, art galleries, a recording studio, film and digital animation labs, dance studios, culinary labs, black box theatre, and a 350 seat theatre with a performance hall.

Students from potentially 39 regional school districts will attend the Insitute for half of the school day and will receive high school credits at their school.



Construction of the 40,000 square foot facility, north of the United States Marshals Museum, begins in February 2022 with completion scheduled for summer, 2023.

