Clinton FFA team becomes first all-girl group to win 2 state competitions in electricity

CLINTON, Ark. — It's no exaggeration when we say these girls are bright — they actually play with electricity!

A group at Clinton High School won the state FFA electricity competition in 2020 and has done it again in 2021. But did we mention they are the only "all-girl group" to do so?

Chad Mooney, Agriculture Teacher and FFA Instructor at Clinton High School said they have 15 different competitions the school competes in.

Without knowing what the competitions hold beforehand, the electricity students are expected to be able to diagram circuits, create a floor plans, identify electrical components and understand electrical codes.

“It’s predominately a contest participated by mostly males,” Mooney said, “but that’s why this one is kind of interesting — because this is the first all-girl team that’s ever won a state contest in electricity.”

Though, it’s unusual for a school to win back to back contests like this within the FFA program. Usually, if you win a state contest, you are ineligible to participate in that particular contest the following year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and not having a national competition last year, the girls were allowed to compete one more time.

Clinton High School juniors Gracie Lee and Alyssa Huie and sophomores Randilynn Stripling and Catherine Mills were the ones who led this history-making team.

Huie said she was speechless about the win while Mills agreed and said it felt good to beat a group of boys. Lee and Stripling also knew they could win the competition after putting in hours of work to prepare.