NWACC to offer CDL trucking scholarships to students

CDL students who are Arkansas residents and who demonstrate financial need are eligible for the scholarships.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) will soon be offering scholarships for students in the commercial driver's license (CDL) trucking program.

The scholarship funds were donated by the family of trucking pioneer Willis Shaw.

The Willis Shaw Family Endowed Scholarship will be awarded to CDL students who are Arkansas residents and who demonstrate financial need. The college’s full CDL program is open for registration and scheduled to begin in early February.

“We are humbled to support CDL students who will impact our nation on the road," Damon Shaw said. "Truck drivers are the backbone of America and we look forward to seeing this program grow. Through this gift, we seek to honor the hard work and dedication of Mr. Willis Shaw."

Willis Shaw was the founder of the Willis Shaw Express Inc. trucking company.

“Our family recognizes the important role of those who drive commercial vehicles and move goods safely and efficiently throughout our economy," Dennis Shaw said. "The success our family has enjoyed allows us to give back to an industry which we very much appreciate. All of us share in the benefits from their contribution to the effectiveness of our supply chain."

Click here for more information on the CDL trucking program at NWACC.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.