Catholic high school in Tontitown accepts $3 million gift

TONTITOWN, Ark. — Ozark Catholic Academy in Tontitown will use a $3 million gift to reduce by half the tuition for students who graduate from a Catholic elementary school as part of the school’s new Continuing Catholic Education program.

An anonymous family provided the gift, and the new program will help to reduce tuition over the next 15 years, starting with the 2020-21 school year, said John Rocha, head of school at Ozark Catholic Academy .

To qualify, students currently in the fourth to seventh grades must be enrolled in a Catholic school by the start of the upcoming school year in August and remain in Catholic school until graduating the eighth grade. Existing students of Ozark Catholic Academy who graduated eighth grade from a Catholic school will be eligible, as will existing fifth- through eighth-grade students who attend Catholic school. They must remain in Catholic school and graduate eighth grade from such a school to be eligible for the reduction.