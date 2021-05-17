Carl Albert Howe High School concurrent students to finish high school with associates degree

On top of a high school diploma, Matthew Mitchell and Brayden Oglesby will be graduating with an associate degree from Carl Albert State College!

HOWE, Okla. — Two Carl Albert Howe High School students will be graduating with more than just a diploma this Spring.

Mitchell and Oglesby were able to accomplish this through the Carl Albert Concurrent Program offered. They say with great guidance from their counselors and quality instruction from their instructors, earning an associate degree was made doable.

“I decided to enroll in concurrent to get ahead in life, and to get that experience in,” said Mitchell. “I managed taking concurrent classes in high school but effectively managing my free time. Taking concurrent classes has prepared me for the college experience and get ahead on my credits.”

“The reason I decided to enroll in concurrent classes was to give myself an advantage when college actually comes and I could better prepare myself for what was ahead,” said Oglesby. “You can see what college is about and how it’s set up. The instructors are always there for you; they want to see you succeed.”

Mitchell and Oglesby earned at least 15 hours of college credit through the Carl Albert concurrent program along with 18 other students.

"I am so excited to see these young people take advantage of this incredible opportunity and what an amazing accomplishment. For Matthew and Brayden to graduate from high school with an associate degree is a testament to their drive, dedication, and time-management skills. Well done gentlemen!” said Christina Walters, Concurrent Education Coordinator. “Carl Albert State College has a great Concurrent Enrollment Program and we welcome the opportunity to work with any high school student whether it is to help them get a head start on their career, develop skills to help them be successful on the collegiate level, or to help them earn their Associate degree; contact your high school counselor or CASC for more information."

Carl Albert State College (CASC) offers high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to take college courses concurrently. Homeschooled students are considered a Junior or Senior depending on anticipated secondary school completion.

A variety of options are available such as on-campus, online, and via ZOOM technology. To qualify, students are required a minimum GPA of 3.0, 19 ACT composite score, or a 980 on the SAT.

Brayden Oglesby