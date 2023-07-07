Blue Lights and Backpacks event being held in Johnson

The event is raising money to provide backpacks and school supplies for children.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JOHNSON, Ark — The Johnson Police Department (JPD) is hosting a "Blue Lights and Backpack" event Saturday, July 8.

It is taking place on the corner of Main Drive and Hewitt Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is being held to raise money to provide backpacks and school supplies for local children. There will be hot dogs and burgers for purchase cooked by JPD officers, chips, and drinks.

JPD says there will be other emergency vehicles, a tour of a police interceptor and a kid's fingerprint station that will provide child ID kits.

The Johnson Fire Department will also be there with its fire engine and games for children.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device