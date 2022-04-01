Bentonville teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award

Kamisha Burlingame, a fourth-grade teacher at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, was awarded the Milken Educator Award which includes a $25,000 cash prize.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Milken Family Foundation awarded the prestigious Milken Educator Award to an educator from Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Bentonville on Wednesday (April 27).

Kamisha Burlingame, a fourth-grade teacher, was surprised with the award at an all-school assembly that included local and state education officials. The recognition includes a $25,000 cash prize that Burlingame can use however she chooses.

Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) Deputy Commissioner Stacy Smith joined Milken Educator Awards Senior Program Director Greg Gallagher to present Burlingame with the recognition Wednesday. Burlingame is among more than 60 educators across the country who will receive the award during the 2021-22 school year.

According to a news release, she is the first Milken recipient from Bentonville Schools.

