Bentonville Schools vote to require face masks this upcoming year

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Board of Education held a meeting Tuesday (July 21) night to discuss face masks and other issues as students prepare to return to school.

The Board has voted 6-1 to require face coverings when social distancing is not possible for all K-12 students and staff this upcoming school year.

According to the emergency policy, students and staff will be screened for COVID-19 before entering any school buildings each day. Screenings will be conducted for students and employees of the District in compliance with the official screening questions and temperature detection requirements issued by the department of health.

Click here to view the face mask policy proposal and click here to view the face-covering procedure proposal from the district.

The face-covering guidance includes the following:

All students and staff above the age of 2 will wear a face covering when riding a school bus or district transportation since physical distancing will not be feasible.

All students and staff will wear face coverings when physical distancing is not possible. (School entry, exit, classroom, hall passing, bathroom).

If students maintain physical distancing on the playground, face coverings will not be required.

Adults, including educators and staff, are required to wear face coverings when physical distancing of six feet is not possible.

Staff and presenters may remove face coverings while teaching if 12 feet distancing is maintained.

Employees are encouraged to obtain the most appropriate face covering to meet

their personal needs. If a face shield is worn, a face covering must also be worn. The District will provide three reusable cloth masks to any employee who requests.

Parents will be responsible for supplying face coverings for their child/ren.

In situations defined as high risk by CDC, such as school nurses and some personal care assistants, the District will provide appropriate PPE.

When the District determines clear masks are necessary for instructional purposes (e.g., English Learners, early childhood, foreign language, etc.), clear masks will be provided by the District.

Students and staff may remove face-covering while eating meals or snacks.

Face covering breaks should occur throughout the day. Breaks should occur when students can be six feet apart.

Exceptions to face-covering requirements will be made for those for whom it is not possible due to medical conditions, disability impact, or other health or safety factors. Face coverings should not be used on anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious; or anyone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face-covering without assistance. For those with specific health conditions that require they not wear a face covering, a physician's note shall be provided to the school nurse.

The proposal states that students and staff are exempt from the mask policy for the following:

Eating or drinking

When appropriate social distancing measures are in place as determined by a Bentonville Schools staff member

If they have a documented medical condition or disability

Case-by-case basis for specific instructions needs, including physical education activities, in which social distancing measures are possible

Masks can be removed when students are participating in athletic activities where six feet of distance is not achievable, but a mask is inhibitory to the activity or exercise

Students may be exempt due to special behavioral or individualized needs as determined by the Director of Special Services or the Director of Student Services

According to the emergency policy, students who refuse to wear a mask or face covering while at school shall be subject to discipline consistent with district policy and exclusion from on-site instruction.

During the meeting, board members said they received 3 emails from people who said they were for masks but opposed to masks for kids under 10 years old. They said they also received 321 emails that supported masks with no conditions and 10 that opposed masks completely.

Several Bentonville principals spoke to board members about the possibility of a mask requirement. Principals Josh Draper from R.E. Baker Elementary, Jeff Wasem from Creekside Middle School and Jonathon Guthrie with Bentonville West High shared teacher feedback regarding face coverings in schools this fall.

"One thing that's important for me is when looking at face coverings being worn in school, our number one priority as a building principal is to keep everyone safe. And wearing face coverings right now assists us in doing just that," Draper said.

The board also heard from Dr. Stephen Goss, President of Mercy NWA, who chaired the Bentonville Schools Reopening Task Force. He spoke first and addressed the board with a recommendation from the task force.

There is a petition on change.org in support of face masks at the school. So far, over 2,400 people have signed it.

Wednesday, July 22 is the deadline for parents to choose between Blended Learning or Virtual School for their children.

Board members said students who choose virtual learning will still be able to participate in team sports and school activities.