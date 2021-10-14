Bentonville School District annual school election set for Nov. 2

Early voting for the annual election begins Tuesday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 29. The last day to vote early is Monday, Nov. 1.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Early voting for the Bentonville Annual School Election begins Tuesday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 29 with the final day of early voting on Monday, Nov. 1.

Only voters in Zone 7 will have a school board race on their ballot.

Zone 3 has one unopposed candidate and all other ballots will only reflect the millage rate question which is not changing.

Click here to view the ballot language for all Bentonville School zones.

Click here for voting information and absentee ballot information or call (479) 271-1013.

Early voting locations and times include:

Benton County Clerk’s Office - Bentonville

215 E. Central, Suite 217, Bentonville

Oct. 26-29: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 1: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

2111 W. Walnut Street, Rogers

Oct. 26-29: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 1: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Election Day Locations:

All of the following voting sites will be open on Nov. 2, 2021, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m