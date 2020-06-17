Bentonville School Board makes a decision on 2020 graduation

The Bentonville School Board has made a decision regarding a graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.

The following options are the three that were considered by the board:

Full events outdoors in stadiums with 4 guests and live stream video. Full events outdoors with graduates only, no guests, and live stream video. Family walk through event with a compilation video and 10 guests.

The board voted 4-3 to support option three as presented by the administration.

That recommendation is to host a family walk through event with a compilation video. Seniors will each be allowed to bring 10 family members or friends with them, according to the school's Twitter account.

It's unknown at this time when the event will take place.