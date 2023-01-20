Bentonville History Museum opens as the city celebrates 150 years

The museum officially opens on Jan. 21, as the city celebrates its 150th anniversary this year—ahead of the grand opening, 5NEWS got a sneak peek inside.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. —

The new Bentonville History Museum officially opens tomorrow as the city celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. Ahead of the grand opening, 5NEWS got a sneak peek inside:

The building itself at 416 South Main St. is on the National Register of History Places... complete with a Frisco rail car outside.

The Bentonville History Museum Executive Director Rebekah Lopez says that with the 150th anniversary of Bentonville coming up, they "are so incredibly excited to be partnering with the city for the 150th celebration. And what better way to open our history museum?"

She goes on to say, "We've always been progressive and always had that entrepreneurial spirit. And it's so important to tell those stories to see why how we've gotten to where we are."

The exhibits feature Bentonville's native heritage and relics like barbershop chairs and shoe shine stations. Within the museum are visions of the past, and a nod to the Walton family's legacy.

Lopez says, "I think to Bentonville, it means a space to hold value and to tell those stories, and to just grow with Bentonville, our past is so intrinsic with our future... Our goal is to try to just grow and nourish and develop that historic representation."

The nonprofit is supported by community donations, working to preserve the past for the next generation.

Tomorrow's grand opening is set for 1 to 4 p.m. at the museum on 416 South Main St. in downtown Bentonville.

The museum will be open for regular business hours starting the week of the 30th, and it'll be open Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 to 4, and Saturdays 11 to 2, with free admission!

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device