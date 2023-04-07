Being considerate of veterans and pets during fireworks celebrations

While fireworks can be fun for the whole family, it’s important to remember the noise they make affects some people and animals differently than others.

Public Affairs Officer for Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks (VHSO) April Eilers says that fireworks explosions could mean something different to veterans.

“I think that people enter a celebratory mentality and they forget that veterans have had other experiences that we haven't had,” Eilers said. “Though we feel like it's celebrating, it might trigger some post-traumatic stress that they've experienced in their military history."

Eilers says the best thing people can do to be mindful of veterans dealing with PTSD during the Fourth of July is to make sure others are aware of when there are going to be fireworks at events.

“When veterans and people know what's going on in the event, they can work on preparing themselves to be ready and handle the situation,” Eilers said.

Eilers says VHSO has tips they tell their veterans to help them prepare for events that may be triggering.

“You can either just avoid the event altogether, or prepare for the event and just practice mindfulness,” Eilers said. “Remind yourself why we are celebrating the Fourth of July. And also just be present at the moment and remind yourself that ‘I am here now and I'm okay.’”

They also suggest bringing a friend or talking to someone ahead of time to plan a “buddy system” for the event.

Another thing to be mindful of during the holiday is pets.

The Humane Society for Animals Inc. in Rogers tells us the noise from fireworks can cause animals to become disoriented and try to escape from wherever they are.

Director Clayton Morgan says that’s why the Fourth of July brings an increase in pet runaways.

He says their shelter expects to have 25 to 30 animals brought in this week.

“This year, we’re gonna take it a little harder because we got two weekends since the Fourth of July is right in the middle of the week, we got the week before and the week after,” Morgan said.

Morgan adds that even pets who have not been fazed by loud noises in the past can quickly become more sensitive.

As animals get older, fireworks and storms affect them differently.

Morgan says it's best to plan ahead. He recommends talking to your veterinarian about medication to help your pet calm in these situations.

He also says it’s important to have a collar on your pet, and a current picture of them on hand in case something were to happen.

“I always tell people when you change your batteries on your smoke detectors, take a new photo of your pet to file away for that year,” Morgan said.

He adds if you do have a pet who goes missing, the first step is to call your local animal shelter.

If you plan to light fireworks, it’s best to check with your neighbors beforehand.

Again, if you or a loved one is struggling, you can call the 24/7 Veteran’s Crisis Hotline at 988 and press 1, or text 838-255 for help.

You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect.

