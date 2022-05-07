ATU's mascot Jerry the Bulldog turns nine

To mark Jerry the Bulldog's ninth birthday, Arkansas Tech University is hosting a come-and-go style reception on Monday, July 18, to honor its mascot.

Example video title will go here for this video

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Tech University's (ATU) mascot, Jerry the Bulldog is turning nine this month and the university is celebrating

On Monday, July 18, ATU will host a come-and-go reception from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Hull Building Student Union, which is located at the north end of Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field. Members of the ATU community, their families, alumni and friends are invited to attend.

Parking will be available near the ATU Alumni House, located at 1313 N. Arkansas Ave. in Russellville.

The first modern Jerry, whose full name is Jerry Charles Young I, was born in 2013 and was an English bulldog. He was introduced during the Homecoming Saturday Ceremony on Oct. 26, 2013, which was the 103rd anniversary of the first day of classes at ATU.

The original Jerry was a daily part of life at Arkansas Tech in the mid-1930s and was owned by William O. Young, who oversaw the business affairs of ATU as secretary and acted as interim president of the college. The original Jerry spent much of his time on campus at the armory, later known as the Stroupe Building, with National Guard Battery F.

Today, Jerry attends a variety of campus events like alumni gatherings and Wonder Boys and Golden Sun's athletic competitions. In keeping with the original Jerry’s connection to the armed services, Jerry is escorted to many of his official functions by students from ATU's U.S. Army ROTC program.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.