ATU to focus on GPA instead of tests scores for scholarship applicants

ATU students will no longer have to submit ACT or SAT scores in order to receive an academic scholarship offer.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Tech University (ATU) has announced new scholarship tiers for first-year students enrolling in fall 2022.

According to the university, freshmen academic scholarships will solely focus on high school grade point average (GPA). Students will no longer have to submit ACT or SAT scores to receive a scholarship offer.

"We are incredibly excited to provide these new scholarship tiers to prospective students," said Alisa Waniewski, associate director for academic scholarships in the ATU Office of Admissions. "ATU is committed to a mission of access and student success, and these scholarships provide a means to help many in our state pursue higher education."

Students who have already accepted their current scholarships will automatically be adjusted to the new tiers if it improves their scholarship award. Those eligible for additional scholarships who have not yet accepted them will receive a new scholarship offer through their email.

ATU is still taking applications for the fall 2022 academic year, and students still have the chance to be considered for scholarships.

The university is also lowering the renewal rate for freshmen academic scholarships to a 2.75 GPA.

ATU will still honor the original award if a student receives less funding with the new tier system.

Click here for more information on the new tiers.

