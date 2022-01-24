Arkansas Tech hosting Educators Rising event for high school Students

Arkansas Tech University is hosting 120 students from nine Arkansas high schools.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Tech University (ATU) is hosting an Educators Raising event for 120 students from nine different high schools informing them on teaching in Arkansas and the future possibilities.

On Jan. 27 and 28, students from Fayetteville High School, Gentry High School, Greenwood High School, Magazine High School, Pottsville High School, Rogers Heritage High School, Rogers New Technology High School, Russellville High School and Van Buren High School will be given information about obtaining a teaching license, financial aid opportunities available to future teachers and the outlook for the teaching profession in Arkansas.

“We are so thankful to be able to support high schools in our region that are encouraging students to consider entering the teaching profession,” said Theresa Cullen, coordinator of the Educators Rising regional conference and department head and professor of curriculum and instruction at ATU. “I love that we can help students be career-ready and realize how challenging and rewarding the teaching profession can be."

Thursday, Jan. 27, the workshops and competitions will be conducted virtually.

On Friday, Jan. 28, Susanna Post, 2021 Arkansas teacher of the year, will offer the in-person conference keynote address at 11:30 a.m. The speech and announcement of contestant winners will be live-streamed.

High school students attending the in-person events at ATU on Friday will also tour the campus and meet with current students and faculty.

Participants will also have the opportunity to enter competitions that may lead to opportunities to attend the Educators Rising 2022 National Conference June 24 through 27 in Washington, D.C.