ATU announces change in academic leadership

Arkansas Tech announced its Vice President for Academic Affairs will be taking an administrative sabbatical and named her replacement.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — On Thursday, Dec. 16, Arkansas Tech University (ATU) announced the Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Barbara J. Johnson, has chosen to take an administrative sabbatical for the remainder of 2021-22.

The university says Johnson will return to ATU as Professor of Student Affairs Administration at the beginning of the fall 2022 semester.

“I look forward to training the next generation of leaders in higher education as a member of the faculty in the student affairs administration program,” said Johnson.

Johnson joined the Arkansas Tech faculty, serving in its administration, since July 1, 2019, and will continue serving in her administrative role through Dec. 31, 2021.

ATU announced Dr. A.J. Anglin will provide interim leadership for the university's Division of Academic Affairs beginning in January 2022. This will be his second interim appointment at Arkansas Tech, previously providing leadership for the ATU Division of Academic Affairs from January 2015 to June 2016.