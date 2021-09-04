Atkins School District transitions to 4-day week for next school year

Instead of Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the school district will transition to Tuesday through Friday 7:40 a.m. to 4:05 p.m.

ATKINS, Arkansas — While days are slowly getting back to normal inside the classroom, one Arkansas school district is making a major change for next school year.

The Atkins School District will be transitioning to a four-day school week.

This four-day school week is becoming a trend in states like Oklahoma, Missouri, and Colorado.

After two surveys and one community meeting, Superintendent Lori Edgin said, Atkins School District is adding their name to the list.

"We just want our district to be set apart from other schools in this area and we feel like being a creative and innovative approach to education will truly do that," she said.

The 2021-2022 school year will be unlike any other at Atkins Public Schools.

Parent of five, Andrea Coffman, said her kids have been looking forward to this from the start.

"We have been very excited about transitioning ever since the rumors started that we were going to," she said.

Following a three to two school board approval on March 8, the school district officially announced it would be transitioning from a five-day school week to a four-day school week.

Seventh grade teacher Tyler Akers said it'll give her class time for more activities throughout the period.

"First thing that came to my mind was that my class periods would get a little longer, so I was super excited about that," she said.

Instead of the bell ringing at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, students and teachers will hear that chime from 7:40 a.m. to 4:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Both a parent and an eighth grade teacher, Becky Keaster said she believes it will boost kids' morale in and out of the classroom.

"It will give them time to rejuvenate and clear their minds and spend a little more time with family," she said.

According to Edgin, while doing extensive research the pros continued to outweigh the cons.

"It increases enrollment, it decreases student and staff absences, it also improves recruitment and retention when we're trying to higher positions, we have more that apply," she said.

On top of that, Edgin said there are financial savings, so even though it will be a major switch, they're confident in what the next school year will bring.

"I think that it will be very successful and beneficial to all," Keaster said.

On those Monday's off, the school will still be open for "Red Devil Days" for grades kindergarten through sixth, according to Edgin.

Basically, parents can drop their kids off and students will learn things not found in the average school subjects, she said, like career development and life skills.