Arkansas teacher helps students write and illustrate their own book

Special education teacher Kathy Eason in Jacksonville had her sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students write and illustrate Kindness Matters.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas special education teacher is celebrating her students after she helped them write and illustrate a book.

Kathy Eason, a teacher at Jacksonville Middle School, had her sixth, seventh, and eighth students create the book Kindness Matters.

The book is a series of thoughts, feelings, and observations from the students on what kindness means to them.

At a press conference Tuesday, the children had the opportunity to read their own page.

Not only are they published authors now, but published artists as well.

They worked on it the whole first semester producing the feel good book of the year and one proud teacher.

"This just makes me so happy to see them work so hard for something and to be proud of their work," Eason said.