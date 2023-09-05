Three Arkansas students named 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars

The U.S. Secretary of Education announced the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars to honor their academic achievements, including three students from Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — On May 10, the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardon announced the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, which included three students from Arkansas.

The scholars list recognizes 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

The Arkansas scholars include (hometown, scholar, school, location):

AR – Conway – Neil Sash, Episcopal Collegiate School, Little Rock, Arkansas.

AR – Little Rock – Sydney Elizabeth Massey, eStem High Public Charter School, Little Rock, Arkansas.

AR – Little Rock – Mariam Tariq Parray, Pulaski Academy, Little Rock, Arkansas.

“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Each year, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students from across the U.S. based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations, transcripts, and commitment to community service and leadership.

As directed by the Presidential Executive Order, the program is made up of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

Since its creation in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 8,000 of the nation’s top-performing students.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2023 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

To view the complete list of 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars, please click here.