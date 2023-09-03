When will Arkansas LEARNS be challenged legally?

Dr. Baker says he’s fairly sure the Democratic party will file some kind of lawsuit, but the party may not be the only one.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Now that the Arkansas LEARNS Act is law, how long will it be before a legal challenge is filed to block it from taking effect?

An Associate Professor at UA Fort Smith says it won't be long at all. The bill raises minimum teacher pay to $50,000 and allows districts to set their own salary schedule for future raises.

It also allows parents to use vouchers to send their kids to private schools.

That has Associate Professor Dr. Eric Baker a little concerned. “You're using public money that will go to private schools. And the concern is that you're going to create a two-tiered system, where the wealthy will send their children to private schools and makeup whatever difference between the voucher and the private school tuition is, [and] the poor families won't have that opportunity. So really comes down to equity and equal opportunity sort of question.”

The LEARNS Act sponsor, Russellville State Senator Breanne Davis says she has no problem with the voucher system. “There's case law on this. Like everything is constitutional. There's been cases across the country, like, there was a recent ruling about this very thing. It's completely constitutional, and I have no problem with it.”

Fayetteville State Senator Greg Leding said the voucher system is flat-out wrong. “Private schools are going to select which students they want. And so if you have a student who's struggling in a public school that go to a private school, they continue to struggle, that private school can send them back to public schools. And that just doesn't seem like a fair situation.”

Olivia Gardner is the director of education policy for the Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families. She is concerned about the creation of education freedom accounts. She cited the Lakeview Decision, which she said could be violated by SB 294. The decision was a 15-year process that had involvement from the Arkansas Supreme court. The constitutional decision made the state revamp how it funded schools.

"Any movement with public money flowing away from public schools draws into question for us, whether there'll be enough funding left to make sure that public schools are adequate, and equitable enough to meet that constitutional mandate," said Gardner.

Dr. Baker says it’s very similar to the lawsuit filed in 2002. “I could see the State Supreme Court weighing in on this quite easily.”

Dr. Baker says he’s fairly sure the Democratic party will file some kind of lawsuit, but the party may not be the only one. “You could see some parents who would take issue on this in terms of an equity issue, equal protection issue, maybe even a civil rights issue.”

