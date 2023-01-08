Arkansas education department not offering credit for AP African American studies pilot course

Reports noted the Arkansas Department of Education said the AP African American studies class would be not be recognized for credit as an Advanced Placement course.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the Friday before many Arkansas schools started the year, reports came out that the Arkansas Department of Education stated that an Advancement Placement (AP) class on African American studies wouldn't be offered or recognized for course credit as an AP course for the 2023-2024 year.

A photo circulated on social media showed that the AP African American studies class was deleted from the Course Code Management System, which is used by the state's education department to verify courses.

The course was offered as a pilot class during the 2022-2023 school year at Little Rock Central High and The Academies at Jonesboro High, which were a part of 60 schools across the country. The pilot is set to expand to more schools in 2023-2024 and would include an exam.

"The department encourages the teaching of all American history and supports rigorous courses not based on opinion or indoctrination," said Kimberly Mundell, Director of Communications for the Dept. of Education.

Mundell also said the African American studies is "not a history course" and a pilot program undergoing revisions. "Without clarity, we cannot approve a pilot that may unintentionally put a teacher at risk of violating Arkansas law."

In Feb. 2023, the College Board revised the curriculum for the course, which removed topics such as Black Lives Matter, slavery reparations, and queer theory. The College Board, which oversees AP courses, had consulted professors from over 200 colleges, according to the Associated Press.

Mundell said an exam was not offered to students last year and that the course "may not articulate into college credit."

The College Board said over 200 institutions have "committed to supporting AP African American Studies through credit and placement policies."

When Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders first came into office, she signed an executive order in Jan. 2023 that banned what she called "indoctrination" and critical race theory in schools.

That executive order gave Jacob Oliva, the state's education secretary, the ability to review education material "that would indoctrinate student with ideologies, such as CRT, that conflict with the principle of equal protection under the law or encourage students to discriminate against someone based on the individual’s color, creed, race, ethnicity, sex, age, marital status, familial status, disability, religion, national origin, or any other characteristic protected by federal or state law."

Oliva could also "amend, annul, or alter" any rules, regulations, or materials that the department found to be in conflict with the executive order.

Joyce Elliott, a former teacher and Democratic legislator, in response to the reports said Arkansans should "not settle for the Florida low bar of devaluing, disrespecting and withholding the AP African American course from our students."

"They need to fix this now," she said. "If it means calling an emergency meeting, that is what they ought to do."

The Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus expressed outrage over the decision with Rep. Jay Richardson calling it "deeply concerning" and that it "sends a message to students in Arkansas that their African American peers are not as important and not as valued."

"We are committed to doing all we can to challenge this discriminatory decision and ensure that African American Studies is available for AP credit and a valued option in Arkansas public schools," Richardson said.

Mundell said that Arkansas has an African American History course for the current school year and although it is not an AP course, students will be eligible for high school credit.

"We are working with districts regarding an honors version of this course so students can benefit from a rigorous experience," Mundell said.

Other courses such as European History, United States History, and World History: Modern are still offered under the AP program as "vetted courses."