Alma superintendent announces retirement after 50 years

Longtime Alma superintendent David Woolly, who started with the school district as a assistant band director in 1972, announced he is retiring after 50 years.

ALMA, Ark. — The Alma School District announced the sad departure of its longtime superintendent.

Superintendent David Woolly is retiring after 50 years with the school district. Mr. Woolly started out at Alma High School in 1972 as an assistant band director.

Mr. Woolly served as an assistant band director from 1972 to 1976 then served as the assistant principal at the high school until 1983. From 1983 to 1993, he worked at the Alma School District Central Office until 2011 when he took the position of Alma Deputy Superintendent. Woolly currently has served as the superintendent since 2011.

Wolly, a Little Rock native, attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville receiving a Bachelor of Science in Music Education, a Master of Education Administration, and an Educational Specialist degree in School Leadership. RELATED: Help Portrait movement to provide portraits to 2022 seniors

