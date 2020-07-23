Alma Schools to require face masks for K-12 students and staff

Face coverings will be required when social distancing cannot be achieved.

ALMA, Ark. — The Alma School District will be requiring all students and staff, K-12, to wear face coverings this upcoming school year.

The decision came after the school sought guidance from medical professionals and learning the opinions of our teachers and school board, Alma School District is implementing a policy for the 2020-2021 school year requiring face coverings for all K-12 students and staff.

Accommodations will be made for students and staff who are unable to wear face coverings due to health-related or other concerns.

Students will be given opportunities throughout the day to remove their face coverings for meals and snacks, as well as during times when physical distancing can be achieved.

According to the district, students are encouraged to bring their own face coverings each day, but the district will have additional face coverings available for students when needed.

"ASD’s highest priority is the health and well-being of our students and staff and we greatly appreciate everyone’s cooperation in this matter," the district wrote on social media.