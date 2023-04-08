AG Griffin responds to latest filing in LEARNS Act lawsuit | Here's what he is asking the court to do

Arkansas AG Griffin is asking the court to dismiss the case "with prejudice."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Attorney General (AG) Tim Griffin filed a response to the LEARNS Act lawsuit that is underway.

AG Griffin is asking the court to dismiss the case "with prejudice."

This would mean the case cannot be brought back to trial again.

The CAPES lawsuit against the LEARNS Act says it will be "detrimental to public education in the state."

Here's part of his response from AG Griffin's response.

"This Court should invoke the public-interest exception, reverse the circuit court’s order, and dismiss this case with prejudice."

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device