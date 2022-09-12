$1,000 scholarship for minorities in Arkansas studying medicine up for grabs

AMHC is offering scholarships in order to help increase diversity in the state’s healthcare workforce

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Minority Health Commission (AMHC) is accepting applications for its Minority Health Workforce Diversity scholarship from now until Dec. 31.

Minority-raced full or part-time college students who plan to pursue a career in medicine are encouraged to apply.

Full-time scholarship recipients will be awarded $1,000 per academic year and part-time recipients, $500 per academic year.

The goal of the scholarship is to help increase diversity in the state’s healthcare workforce, which would have positive effects on both the health of minority populations and the quality of care in Arkansas.

Students who wish to apply should download the application at the AMHC website.—then email it to Onekia.Freeman@arkansas.gov.

The Arkansas Minority Health Commission, as part of the Arkansas Department of Health, works to assure that all minority Arkansans have equitable access to preventive health care, and seeks ways to promote health and prevent diseases and conditions that are prevalent among minority populations.

