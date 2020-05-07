Economist grades state, national response to COVID-19

University of Arkansas economist Mervin Jebaraj gives the federal government a pretty good grade for its economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he says the state and nation are struggling due to shortcomings in rapid testing and contact tracing.

“I think the positive that we can really draw from all of this – if there is really anything that we can point to, as being positive – is that given the scale of the economic drop that we were expecting, the federal government did respond fairly well. If I were to grade them, I would say that their response was good, solid B,” he said.