Easter Bunny does local drive-bys, hands out toilet paper

"I got to see so many kids and seniors smooshed noses against the windowpane today! We had so many older people sing to us their Easter songs with BIG SMILES and we had kids running away from us at times. The best part was I got to throw TP at people today and they all were so happy and laughing with joy! Thank you for an amazing 4 days of Easter Bunny Drive-Bys lol #NWAMYHOMETOWN (changing people’s moods with one smile at a time)" said the Easter Bunny.