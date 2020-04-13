Easter Bunny does local drive-bys, hands out toilet paper

The Easter Bunny has been hopping around many local areas recently to bring Easter joy during the quarantine.
The Easter Bunny hopped to Bella Vista, Cave Springs, and Bentonville Square!
The Easter Bunny didn't only bring smiles to faces, it also handed out toilet paper causing lots of laughs and giggles.
"I got to see so many kids and seniors smooshed noses against the windowpane today! We had so many older people sing to us their Easter songs with BIG SMILES and we had kids running away from us at times. The best part was I got to throw TP at people today and they all were so happy and laughing with joy! Thank you for an amazing 4 days of Easter Bunny Drive-Bys lol #NWAMYHOMETOWN (changing people’s moods with one smile at a time)" said the Easter Bunny.