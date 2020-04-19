x
Eagle dies after being rescued by AGFC Wildlife Officer in Fort Smith

Wildlife Officer VanMatre from Arkansas Game and Fish Commission rescued an Eagle in Fort Smith on Saturday (Apr. 18).
FORT SMITH, Ark. — UPDATE: The eagle died Sunday (April 19) from its injuries at a rehabilitation facility. The bird had been hit by a car north of the town of Chester on I-49. The mature male eagle had a large laceration to its left wing.
Sad news to report on the bald eagle rescued last week by AGFC Wildl... ife Officer Kurt VanMatre. The eagle died Sunday from its injuries at a rehabilitation facility. The bird had been hit by a car north of the town of Chester on I-49.
Original story:

Wildlife Officer VanMatre from Arkansas Game and Fish Commission rescued an Eagle in Fort Smith on Saturday (Apr. 18). 

The eagle was rescued right off I-49 after a call was received from someone who thought it was dead.

The eagle was taken to a rehabber and some pictures were shared on their Facebook page of the eagle warmly wrapped and tucked under a seat belt alive an safe! 

