Eagle dies after being rescued by AGFC Wildlife Officer in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — UPDATE: The eagle died Sunday (April 19) from its injuries at a rehabilitation facility. The bird had been hit by a car north of the town of Chester on I-49. The mature male eagle had a large laceration to its left wing.

Original story:

Wildlife Officer VanMatre from Arkansas Game and Fish Commission rescued an Eagle in Fort Smith on Saturday (Apr. 18).

The eagle was rescued right off I-49 after a call was received from someone who thought it was dead.