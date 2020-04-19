Eagle dies after being rescued by AGFC Wildlife Officer in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — UPDATE: The eagle died Sunday (April 19) from its injuries at a rehabilitation facility. The bird had been hit by a car north of the town of Chester on I-49. The mature male eagle had a large laceration to its left wing.
Original story:
Wildlife Officer VanMatre from Arkansas Game and Fish Commission rescued an Eagle in Fort Smith on Saturday (Apr. 18).
The eagle was rescued right off I-49 after a call was received from someone who thought it was dead.
The eagle was taken to a rehabber and some pictures were shared on their Facebook page of the eagle warmly wrapped and tucked under a seat belt alive an safe!