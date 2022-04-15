Arkansas Prescription Drug Take-Back Event to be held on April 30

The Arkansas Prescription Drug Take-Back Event accepts prescription medication, over-the-counter drugs, vaping pens, and pet medication.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Prescription Drug Take-Back Event is being held at several locations throughout Northwest Arkansas on April 30.

The following medications will be accepted:

Prescription drugs

Over the counter drugs

Vaping pens

Pet medication

You can drop these items at any of the following locations:

- Bella Vista Police Dept.

105 NE Townscenter

- Eureka Springs Community Center

44 Kingshighway

- Springdale

HARPS

918 S Gutensohn Rd.

- Fayetteville

HARPS

1274 Colorado Dr.

- Rogers

Benton Co. Sheriff's Office

14468 Hwy 12 E

- Huntsville

HARPS

115 Lee St.

- Prairie Grove

HARPS

319 E Buchanan St.

The Eureka Springs location will be operating from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and all others will be from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office has three permanent prescription drug drop off boxes at the following locations:

Sheriff's Office main entrance

- 1155 W. Clydesdale Drive

- Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Washington County Courthouse (2nd-floor entrance)

- 280 N. College Avenue

- Available during normal courthouse business hours.

VA Hospital located outside the VA Police office.

