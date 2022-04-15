Arkansas Prescription Drug Take-Back Event to be held on April 30

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Prescription Drug Take-Back Event is being held at several locations throughout Northwest Arkansas on April 30.
The following medications will be accepted:
- Prescription drugs
- Over the counter drugs
- Vaping pens
- Pet medication
You can drop these items at any of the following locations:
- Bella Vista Police Dept.
105 NE Townscenter
- Eureka Springs Community Center
44 Kingshighway
- Springdale
HARPS
918 S Gutensohn Rd.
- Fayetteville
HARPS
1274 Colorado Dr.
- Rogers
Benton Co. Sheriff's Office
14468 Hwy 12 E
- Huntsville
HARPS
115 Lee St.
- Prairie Grove
HARPS
319 E Buchanan St.
The Eureka Springs location will be operating from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and all others will be from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office has three permanent prescription drug drop off boxes at the following locations:
- Sheriff's Office main entrance
- 1155 W. Clydesdale Drive
- Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
- Washington County Courthouse (2nd-floor entrance)
- 280 N. College Avenue
- Available during normal courthouse business hours.
- VA Hospital located outside the VA Police office.
