Drive-in music fest begins tonight in Rudy

Hundreds of people will come out tonight to hear live music at the Lazy Acres Park and Campgrounds.

RUDY, Ark. — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, live music events have been scarce. To keep these types of events going, coordinators came up with a 2-day drive-in music festival.

Hundreds of people will come out tonight to hear live music at the Lazy Acres RV Park and Campgrounds. Those attending will stay in their vehicles and park in a designated spot.

Over the last few months, local musicians and stage crews have really struggled to make ends meet. Dalton Richmond from Fort Smith came up with the idea to put on a concert but one that met CDC guidelines. That’s where the Park It Project was born.

For the next two nights people can come out to the music festival and hear from multiple local musicians. It's a drive-in concert and there will be no concession stands. Each person attending is responsible for their own drinks and snacks to help maintain social distancing.

James Williams with the festival tells us they've really thought through a plan to keep people socially distanced.

“We’re going to try enforce rules and be very adamant about it. We’ve got a lot more space here so that we can prevent that from happening,” said Williams.

Williams says anyone not following the social distancing guidelines will be removed from the festival.