Dr. Nate Smith on reopening businesses, a fall school schedule, and the quest for a vaccine

Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, says it’s possible that a vaccine for COVID-19 might not emerge and that handling the pandemic like other viruses may be the eventual norm.

Appearing on this week’s edition of Talk Business & Politics, Smith said Arkansas escaped the doomsday scenario that states like New York experienced for a variety of reasons.

“We have a lower population density, a smaller population. We don’t have as much international travel as some other states, and so those helped us,” Smith said. “I think we’ve also had some very good decision-making by the governor. He has really used the data to drive our decision-making and has had a cautious but clear approach.

