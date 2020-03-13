x
Dozens of toilet paper rolls found dumped alongside I-49

Dozens of toilet paper rolls were found dumped alongside I-49 this morning.
Credit: KFSM

Dozens of toilet paper rolls were found dumped alongside I-49 this morning.

It is currently on both sides of the highway between Exit 60 and 61.

Toilet paper is a hot commodity right now as fears of coronavirus are clearing store shelves. 

It is unclear where the toilet paper came from.

Dispatchers with Arkansas State Police have no source of the toilet paper, but we are sending out a trooper to check go it out.

