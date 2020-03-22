x
'Don't touch me...I won't touch you': Neil Diamond changes lyrics to 'Sweet Caroline' in light of coronavirus pandemic

Neal Diamond's next single is sure to be so good (SO GOOD, SO GOOD, SO GOOD)!
Singer Neil Diamond performs onstage at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas — As if Neil Diamond wasn't legendary enough, he's changed the lyrics to one of his most popular songs to promote hand washing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

We all know the tune, "Sweet Caroline":

Hands, touching hands
Reaching out, touching me, touching you

Sweet Caroline (BA, BA, BA!)
Good times never seemed so good (SO GOOD, SO GOOD, SO GOOD!)

Well the 79-year-old singer has switched up those famous words and is encouraging listeners to stay healthy and safe.

He performed the following during a fireside concert Saturday night via Twitter:

Hands, washing hands
Reaching out, don't touch me, I won't touch you

Thank you, Neal Diamond. Thank you!

