x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

news

Detached trailer loaded with livestock blocking inside lanes on I-49 in Washington County

A detached trailer loaded with livestock is currently blocking the inside lanes of I-49 in Washington County.
Credit: IDrive Arkansas

A detached trailer loaded with livestock is currently blocking the inside lanes of I-49 in Washington County. 

This is happening on Mile Marker 51.4 just southwest of West Fork

There are no injuries reported at this time.

Credit: IDrive Arkansas

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.