news Detached trailer loaded with livestock blocking inside lanes on I-49 in Washington County A detached trailer loaded with livestock is currently blocking the inside lanes of I-49 in Washington County. This is happening on Mile Marker 51.4 just southwest of West Fork There are no injuries reported at this time.