Deputies surround home of possible homicide suspect in Arkoma

Police say they believe the suspect is armed and they are trying to get him to surrender.

ARKOMA, Okla. — According to the Leflore County Sheriff's Department, Arkoma Police and Pocola Police are at a home in Arkoma where they believe a possible homicide suspect is barricaded inside the home. 

The home is near Honey Farm Lane where Poteau St. intersects.

They believe the suspect is armed and they are trying to get him to surrender. Investigators said there is one victim of this homicide at this time.

No other details are available just yet. 5NEWS has a team near the scene and will gather more as it unfolds.

