Deputies searching for missing teen with autism in Muskogee County

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing teen with autism.

Alex Guthrie, 17, left his home near the 4000 block of South 30th Street on Wednesday (April 29) and hasn't been seen since.

He is approximately 5'7', 150 pounds, has green eyes and brown hair. Police say he is not wearing glasses at this time.

Deputies with the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office are teaming up with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office to search the area around his home.

Police ask that out of respect, others should stay out of that immediate area while the search is conducted.