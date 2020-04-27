Dental offices to lift restrictions May 18th

For weeks, dental offices across the state have only been able to serve patients who need emergency care.

For weeks, dental offices across the state have only been able to serve patients who need emergency care.

But now, they're preparing for restrictions to be lifted.

Starting May 18, dental offices will be able to see regular, non-emergency patients after weeks of only tending to emergency situations.

"On March 15th arkansas dentists closed down their offices voluntarily. We've been closed ever since, just seeing patients that are emergency type patients something that would take someone to the hospital if we didn't treat it" said Peirce Osborne, President of Arkansas Dental Association.

The offices will be taking extra precautionary measures to keep patients and staff safe. They will only be able to let a few people inside at a time and will take patient temperatures before asking a COVID-19 questionnaire.

"Screening patients before they come in, taking temperature, limiting the amount of people who can be in our waiting area, and n-95 masks is the big thing that people know about," said NWA Dentist Jeff Erickson.

Many dental workers have been furloughed during this time and are ready to get back to work after two months.

"When our offices closed we lost the ability to pay all of our staff and we had to furlough everybody, some of them are checking in almost every day wondering when we can start back. When the governor announced may 18th, there was a little excitement" said Erickson.

The president of the Arkansas State Dental Association says they are making efforts to move up the date earlier, their sights are on May 11.

"In the surrounding states, many of them are opening on the first. We are going to ask the governor and the health department if we can open up earlier as well. We are ready to get back to work, we certainly have patients calling hoping to get in. We dont know if we can do that, but we're going to try." said Osborne.