x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

News

Debris falls from plane during emergency landing near Denver

Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday, with one very large piece that appears to be part of the engine narrowly missing a home.

Authorities said nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 returned to the Denver International Airport after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff. 

Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Honolulu when the incident occurred. United says there were 231 passengers and 10 crew on board. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Credit: AP
This photo released by Broomfield Police Department on Twitter shows debris from a commercial airliner that narrowly missed a home as it fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Broomfield, Colo. Authorities said nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt. The Broomfield Police Department said on Twitter that the plane landed safely at Denver International Airport. (Broomfield Police Department via AP )

Related Articles

 