Smoke filled the air at a landfill south of Tontitown this evening after debris caught fire.

TONTITOWN, Ark. — Smoke filled the air at a landfill south of Tontitown this evening (Oct. 17) after debris caught fire.

Multiple fire departments in the area were called to help with the flames at the waste management facility south of arbor acres avenue around 4 today.

Wheeler firefighters tell us no structures were on fire, just a pit that holds landfill debris.