Debate continues about worker safety in meat processing plants

As of May 12, there had been at least 12,500 reported positive cases tied to meatpacking facilities in at least 180 plants in 31 states, and at least 53 reported worker deaths at 29 plants in 20 states, according to InvestigateMidwest.org.

The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting said Monday (May 11) at least 4,585 Tyson Foods’ meatpacking employees in 15 states tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 18 deaths in the past two months, which Tyson Foods has not publicly acknowledged.

The Springdale-based meat giant has faced temporary plant closures across the Midwest as cases escalated. The meat processing industry is now working under a federal directive to remain open with guarantees of some liability protection from lawsuits if the plants operate under the strict guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Agriculture who is overseeing this protocol.