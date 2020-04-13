x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

news

Deadly storms sweep South on Easter

Strong storms pounding the Deep South have killed at least 18 people in Mississippi, Arkansas and Georgia.
Credit: AP
A destroyed hangar and damaged planes are seen at Monroe Regional Airport in Monroe, La., Sunday, April 12, 2020. (Monroe News Star/Greg Hilburn via AP)

Strong storms pounding the Deep South have killed at least 18 people in Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia, and dozens of people have been hospitalized. 

The Chattanooga, Tennessee area appears particularly hard-hit, with search and rescue teams responding to hundreds of calls for help. 

Ten states have been under flash flood, tornado and thunderstorm warnings and watches overnight. 

Credit: AP
A home had its roof torn off after a tornado ripped through Monroe, La. just before noon on Sunday, April 12, 2020 causing damage to a neighborhood and the regional airport. (Nicolas Galindo/The News-Star via AP)

Around 750,000 customers are without electricity. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said when he declared a state of emergency that "this is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter." 

The National Weather Service said the severe weather is now moving into the mid-Atlantic region. 

RELATED: One person confirmed dead after tree falls directly into room as tornadoes swept across the Atlanta area