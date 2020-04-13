Deadly storms sweep South on Easter

Strong storms pounding the Deep South have killed at least 18 people in Mississippi, Arkansas and Georgia.

Strong storms pounding the Deep South have killed at least 18 people in Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia, and dozens of people have been hospitalized.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee area appears particularly hard-hit, with search and rescue teams responding to hundreds of calls for help.

Ten states have been under flash flood, tornado and thunderstorm warnings and watches overnight.

Around 750,000 customers are without electricity. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said when he declared a state of emergency that "this is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter."