Deadly shooting at Walmart warehouse

Walmart's Corporate Leadership is speaking out after a deadly shooting at one of the retailer's distribution centers.

According to investigators, 31-year-old Louis Lane shot and killed one person before police killed him while exchanging gunfire.

It happened at a Red Bluff California facility which the suspected shooter worked at in February of 2019 before he was fired.