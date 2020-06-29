Deadly shooting at Walmart warehouse

Walmart's Corporate Leadership is speaking out after a deadly shooting at one of the retailer's distribution centers.
According to investigators, 31-year-old Louis Lane shot and killed one person before police killed him while exchanging gunfire.
It happened at a Red Bluff California facility which the suspected shooter worked at in February of 2019 before he was fired.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon released a statement on Facebook about the shooting saying the senseless tragedy is felt by the entire company, and went on to express gratitude to law enforcement and associations whose heroic actions prevented any deaths.