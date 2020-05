The band has pushed back their September 2020 concert date at the Walmart AMP to September 2021.

ROGERS, Ark. — Dave Matthews Band has rescheduled their 2020 tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The performance at the Walmart AMP originally scheduled for September 22, 2020 will now be September 21, 2021.

Tickets will be honored automatically at the rescheduled date.